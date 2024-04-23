Former TN Minister Senthil Balaji appears before court, served copies of bank papers

CHENNAI: Former minister V Senthil Balaji was produced before the Principal Sessions and Special Court for PMLA Cases on Monday and was served the copies of bank documents regarding the money-laundering case registered against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by the Enforcement Directorate.

He was taken from the Puzhal Central Prison to the Principal Sessions Court amid tight security where he was served with the document copies as sought by him.

Principal Sessions Judge S Alli also allowed him to reopen the arguments on the petition filed by him praying for discharging from the money-laundering case.

She permitted the former minister’s counsel to reopen the arguments on April 25 and has extended his judicial custody until then.

Senthil Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14, 2023 on the charges of receiving proceeds of crime generated through the cash-for-jobs scam.

Though he had made several attempts to get bail, his efforts were in vain.