I-T dept begins month-long redressal forum for taxpayers

CHENNAI: In a bid to redress taxpayers’ grievances, the Income Tax department of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry region is making special arrangements for taxpayers and their representatives to meet jurisdictional assessing officers and senior officers.

The initiative is part of the ‘Grievance Redressal Month’ from April 22 (Monday) to May 22. Under it, special attention will be paid towards the quick and effective resolution of grievances filed by taxpayers on the CPGRAM and e-Nivaran portals and through other modes.

At all stations in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry where the I-T department has offices, the senior-most officer, the jurisdictional principal commissioner of Income Tax (PCIT) and his team will be personally available to meet with taxpayers and their representatives at the ASK centre or at another dedicated space on every Wednesday, from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm, on April 24, May 1, 8, 15 and 22, in addition to the existing online grievance redressal mechanisms, an official release stated.