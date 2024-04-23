Illegal use of strobe lights on private vehicles rampant in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: More and more vehicles with blue and red emergency vehicle lighting can be seen on the roads. The usage of such strobe lights was particularly more visible and rampant in the recent Lok Sabha election campaigns. The practice is becoming rampant as anyone can buy these ‘VIP lights’ at local accessories shops and online.

While the law prohibits the use of blue and red flash lights on any private vehicle, several people have started to use them on their vehicles, thereby baffling police and the public who mistook them for VIPs or high-ranking government personnel. During the poll campaigns recently several car owners here were sporting blue and red strobe lights and zoomed around like VIPs. Interestingly, they were found on vehicles of not only political leaders but also their cadres who were part of their convoy.

Blue and red strobe lights are allowed to be used on vehicles such as fire trucks, ambulances, and police cars. These emergency vehicles use strobe lights, beacons and sirens to signal other drivers about their presence when passing on public roads. These colours are related to emergencies. Blue and red flashing lights signal other vehicles and pedestrians to move to a side or change lanes. But the usage of emergency strobe lights on the front grills of private vehicles, especially cars, is becoming a trend and it often confuses road users thinking that would be a vehicle carrying some VIPs.