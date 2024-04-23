Illegal use of strobe lights on private vehicles rampant in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: More and more vehicles with blue and red emergency vehicle lighting can be seen on the roads. The usage of such strobe lights was particularly more visible and rampant in the recent Lok Sabha election campaigns. The practice is becoming rampant as anyone can buy these ‘VIP lights’ at local accessories shops and online.
While the law prohibits the use of blue and red flash lights on any private vehicle, several people have started to use them on their vehicles, thereby baffling police and the public who mistook them for VIPs or high-ranking government personnel. During the poll campaigns recently several car owners here were sporting blue and red strobe lights and zoomed around like VIPs. Interestingly, they were found on vehicles of not only political leaders but also their cadres who were part of their convoy.
Blue and red strobe lights are allowed to be used on vehicles such as fire trucks, ambulances, and police cars. These emergency vehicles use strobe lights, beacons and sirens to signal other drivers about their presence when passing on public roads. These colours are related to emergencies. Blue and red flashing lights signal other vehicles and pedestrians to move to a side or change lanes. But the usage of emergency strobe lights on the front grills of private vehicles, especially cars, is becoming a trend and it often confuses road users thinking that would be a vehicle carrying some VIPs.
The social activists alleged that the practice diverts public attention and urged police and transport departments to take action. “Many vehicles with blue and red flashing LED lights either in the front grill or on the dashboard can be seen. Even officials who legally cannot use beacons on roofs have started fixing them on their cars wherever they find the space to put them, which could be windshields, dashboards, or bumpers.
Following this, local politicians, their supporters and now the common public have also started to use them on their vehicles. But the authorities who should monitor them are silent,” said N Ramakrishnan, a city-based social activist.
“The vehicles belong to officials as well as private parties. These strobe lights are available at local car accessory shops. In 2017, the government banned the use of red beacons on vehicles except in the case of emergency and other duties. Also, several court orders clarified who all can use the red/blue and white lights on vehicles. Police and the transport department should curtail the practice by strict enforcement as per the Motor Vehicle Act,” Ramakrishnan stressed.
When asked, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Coimbatore City, Rohith Nathan Rajagopal, said they have been taking legal action on such vehicles. “We have instructed our officers to take strict action against those who portray their vehicles as VIP or emergency vehicles by fixing such emergency lights. People can also report such violations to the police. In the coming days we are planning to intensify the drive,” he said.