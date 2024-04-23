Koovagam beauty pageant crowns diversity

VILLUPURAM : In a vibrant celebration of inclusivity and tradition, the district hosted the 21st edition of the annual Koovagam beauty pageant on Monday. The event, renowned for its unique cultural significance, witnesses participants from the transgender community come together from various states to showcase their talents, beauty, and grace.

Higher education minister K Ponmudy, along with former district chairperson K Janagaraj, district chairperson Kalaiselvi Prabhu and other officials took part in the event held on the municipality ground. The pageant not only celebrates beauty but also serves as a platform for empowerment and social acceptance for the transgender community.