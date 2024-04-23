Krishnagiri Collector reviews water situation with officials

KRISHNAGIRI : Krishnagiri collector K M Sarayu held a meeting with various departments on Monday at the collectorate to brace for water crisis and take necessary steps to resolve it.

According to an official, the district administration is taking steps to resolve the water crisis in 333 village panchayats, Hosur City Municipal Corporation, Krishnagiri Municipality, and six town panchayats.

Hogenakkal drinking water is supplied to all village panchayats and urban areas with 73. 54 million litres per day, apart from this sufficient water is provided from respective local bodies through the water sources available within their limit. Pipeline damages of the Hogenakkal drinking water project due to road work at a few places were rectified.

The official added that the water issue was due to a low power supply and they have TANGEDCO staff to rectify it engineers were asked to prepare an estimated cost to repair the damaged pipelines. All officials from urban and local bodies were asked to take necessary steps to solve the water crisis within their limits.

During the meeting, the additional collector of the district rural development agency, Vandana Garg, Hosur City Municipal Corporation Commissioner D Sneha, Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board, superintendent engineer, Balasubramanian, assistant director of panchayat Mahadevan and others were present.