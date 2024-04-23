Modi’s speech in Rajasthan toxic & deplorable, says Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “Congress will give your wealth to those with more children,” jibe, by terming it as a “toxic speech” that was “vile and deplorable”.

The chief minister was responding to Modi’s speech in an election rally in Rajasthan where he accused that the Congress, if elected, would distribute people’s wealth to “infiltrators” and “those with more children,” in an apparent reference to people belonging to Muslim community.

In a message on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he said Modi is afraid of public anger against his failure and is hence attempting to whip up religious sentiments through hate speech to avoid what seems to be an imminent defeat. “Hate and discrimination are the real guarantees of Modi,” he said.