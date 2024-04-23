Modi’s speech in Rajasthan toxic & deplorable, says Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “Congress will give your wealth to those with more children,” jibe, by terming it as a “toxic speech” that was “vile and deplorable”.
The chief minister was responding to Modi’s speech in an election rally in Rajasthan where he accused that the Congress, if elected, would distribute people’s wealth to “infiltrators” and “those with more children,” in an apparent reference to people belonging to Muslim community.
In a message on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he said Modi is afraid of public anger against his failure and is hence attempting to whip up religious sentiments through hate speech to avoid what seems to be an imminent defeat. “Hate and discrimination are the real guarantees of Modi,” he said.
He blamed the Election Commission of India for turning a blind eye to Modi’s “blatant hate speech”. “The ECI has shamelessly abandoned even a semblance of neutrality,” he said.
Stalin said the socio-economic caste census promised by the INDIA bloc is a remedy long overdue to create an egalitarian society. “It is sad that the prime minister is twisting it and depriving socially disadvantaged communities of their due share in education, jobs, and seats of power,” he said.
He cautioned the leaders of the INDIA bloc to be wary of the BJP’s “devious diversionary tactics”. “We must firm up our commitment to exposing the miserable failures of Modi,” he said, tagging all INDIA bloc leaders in his post.
