Parking near strong room at Government College of Technology in Coimbatore triggers spat

COIMBATORE : Commotion prevailed at the Government College of Technology (GCT) on Monday after vehicles belonging to the college staff were allowed to park near the strong room.

Party agents who were on the college premises for surveillance work argued with the college staff for parking their cars near the strong room and asked them to park them near the parking lot allotted for all vehicles near the entrance.

As staff questioned political party agents what their issue was when the police personnel in the security work allowed them inside the college premises, the agents told them that private vehicles were allowed near the strong room where EVMs were kept during the previous elections as well.

After the objection from the agents, police personnel instructed the staff to park their vehicles in the parking lot at the entrance instead of bringing them to their departments’ buildings. Also, following the suggestion by the political party agents to maintain a registry of the private vehicles’ in-time and out-time and recording of their vehicles, a CCTV camera was installed in the entrance and a registry was kept.

Apart from that agents also suggested to reinstall two CCTV cameras at the Kinathukadavu Constituency strong room as the camera angles were not in the right positions, in front of political party agents, election officials, and observers repositioned them in the evening.