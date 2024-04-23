Passenger traffic in Kovai airport rises

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore International Airport handled more domestic and international passengers during the previous fiscal year compared to 2022-23, and has registered an increase of 13.6 %.

According to sources in the Airports Authority of India (AAI), a total of 29.04 lakh domestic and international passengers travelled in 2023-24 and in 2022-23, 25.57 lakh passengers used the Coimbatore airport. Out of the 29.04 lakh passengers, 2.11 lakh were international passengers and 26.93 lakh were domestic passengers. The airport also registered a 4.8 % increase in international aircraft movement and 4.2 % in domestic aircraft movement.

Speaking to TNIE, Coimbatore International Airport director S Senthil Valavan said such a growth was expected and the aircraft and passenger traffic has come back to pre-COVID level. “We are planning to set up an additional building for international departure terminal and the number of passengers will increase further more in the coming years,” he added.

J Sathish, director of Kongu Global Forum, said the airport infrastructure needs to be upgraded and more flight services should be introduced. He added, “We request Air India to increase services to New Delhi. Moreover, direct flights should be operated to Dubai and more flights should be operated to Goa and Singapore. The land acquisition process for airport expansion should be completed at the earliest.”