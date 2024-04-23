Police book TN BJP president, 3 more for social media posts

CUDDALORE: The Srimushnam police in Cuddalore late on Monday filed a case against state BJP president K Annamalai under three sections of IPC for sharing a post on ‘X’ (Formerly Twitter) which alleged that a woman was murdered near Chidambaram on the poll day on Friday for seeking support for BJP.

The police had booked three individuals, including a person identified as Sinha who operates a twitter handle in support of right-wing ideologies, earlier on Monday for falsely sharing posts on WhatsApp and ‘X’ about the murder.

The accused had shared a report that said Gomathi (46) was murdered by members belonging to a particular political party for soliciting support for BJP.

A statement issued by Cuddalore district superintendent of police’s office on Sunday had said the murder was because of a longstanding enmity between two groups and there was no political motive to it. According to Srimushnam police sources, Gomathi’s husband K Jayakumar and his brother K Jaishankar (50) had a running feud with their relatives K Kalaimani (35) and J Ravi (45).

Video on Cuddalore murder entirely fabricated: SP office

A fight broke out on Friday evening at Pakkirimaniyam village when Jaishankar and his daughter J Jayapriya were taunted by Ravi as they were walking near the village Mariamman temple. This led to a heated argument. The confrontation escalated into physical attacks, resulting in Gomathi losing consciousness and being declared brought dead at primary health center in Ariyalur district.

Police arrested five individuals on Saturday. Soon, rumours started doing the rounds about the woman being murdered for her purported support to BJP. Police dismissed the rumours and said Kalaimani taunted Jaishankar’s daughter and demanded withdrawal of an old case filed against him by Jaishankar’s family which resulted in clash.

“It is established that the incident occurred due to longstanding animosity between two groups and not as rumored, which falsely alleges that it was motivated by voting for a specific party. The video related to incident is entirely fabricated,” the SP office said.

On Monday, a case was filed against K Shanmugam for his message regarding woman’s murder on a WhatsApp group. Prabagaran and Sinha were also booked. They were charged under IPC sections 153, 504, and 505 for spreading rumours.