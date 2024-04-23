Pournami advice: ‘Undergo health check before trekking to Velliangiri’

COIMBATORE : Coimbatore forest division has advised people who will be visiting the shrine atop Velliangiri for Chitra Pournami to undergo a full body health check to avoid compliactions during trekking. Sources said the department would not insist that devotees must produce their medical report at the foothills before they proceed to climb to the temple.

Boluvampatti forest range officer Suseendran said “Devotees will be allowed only in the authorised route. People should not take any alternative route and should not feed wild animals en route. The devotees should not leave their clothes after bathing in Aandisunai at the sixth hill as it would degrade the forest beauty and punishable under the Tamil Nadu Forest Act 1882.”

Seven people have died due to various health reasons while climbing the hills since February.

Following this, the department has advised people to trek in groups. “This will help save lives as bringing the sick people to the foothills is a difficult task,” the officer said.

Special buses

TNSTC Coimbatore division will operate special buses tp Palani and Tiruvannamalai in view of Chitra Pournami. According to a release from the general manager of the division, 20 special buses would be operated to Palani and 35 buses for Tiruvannamalai respectively.