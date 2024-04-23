Puducherry CM extends help to West Bengal mother in distress

PUDUCHERRY : When Shoma (name changed), a distressed mother from West Bengal, found herself at a crossroads as she could not afford her daughter's surgery and house rent, she approached Chief Minister N Rangasamy for assistance, who not only assured to bear the cost of the spinal implant surgery at JIPMER (around Rs 60,000) himself, but paid Rs 10,000 to cover the rent.

A video of Shoma expressing gratitude towards the Chief Minister for his benevolence has gone viral on social media. She explained, in the video, that their stay has extended till December, and she was able to cover only four of the seven months of rent. "I approached Baba (the CM), after hearing that he helps those in need. My husband earns a meagre amount, even which I don't receive regularly. The chief minister not only assured me of sponsoring for the treatment, but paid for the rent and extended his blessings. He is a very good man. There is no chief minister like him in the country," she said, folding her hands in reverence before the chief minister's house, wishing him a long life.

A habit of giving

It was not an isolated incident. Every day, several people approach Rangasamy in his house or in the Appapaithiyasamy temple for help. He helps the people in need, be it financial assistance, for marriage, health care, sports by spending lakhs of rupees from his pocket. In fact, he begins his day by donating to those in need.

Not confined to Puducherry, a good number of people from Tamil Nadu approach him, seeking assistance for expenses not covered under the health insurance scheme of the government, such as genetic tests to diagnose ailments in children, says J Tamizhselvan, Junior Assistant, Puducherry Tourism Development Corporation serving on deputation under the Chief Minister’s office for taking care of such cases. A lot of patients from JIPMER, especially for chemotherapy, have sought financial help from the chief minister.

Rangasamy’s attitude is simple. “What will I do with all the money? Whenever those in need seek assistance, I help them. I am happy that I am able to help them,” he told TNIE. Also, he has been providing annadanams every day, following the path of his Guru Appapaithiyasamy.

PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan said that Rangasamy, even when he was not wealthy, had borrowed money from other people to help those in need.