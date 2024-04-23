Tension grips Vadalur again as Vallalar centre works resume

CUDDALORE: After a gap of 10 days, the construction works of Vallalar International Centre in Vadalur resumed on Sunday, sparking tension in the area. The followers of Vallalar are awaiting the next hearing at the Madras High Court to determine their next course of action.
The state government commenced the construction of the international centre on 3.42 acres of land in February after allocating a fund of Rs 99.9 crore for the project. However, the move faced opposition from the followers of the 19th century saint as the construction was coming up on the 72 acres of Peruveli land.
On April 8, approximately 400 residents, including 200 women from Parvathipuram village, gathered at the construction site and stood in the foundation pits in protest, emphasising that their forefathers had collectively donated 106 acres to Sathya Gnana Sabhai. The Peruveli land, kept vacant since 1867 for 157 years, serves as a gathering place for lakhs of people on Thaipoosam day. Police detained 181 protesters, and a case was filed against them. Construction work was halted on April 10.
The work resumed at the site on Sunday morning, with nearly 100 police personnel under Neyveli Sub Division Deputy Superintendent of Police A Shafiullah deployed for security.
A source from Parvathipuram, speaking to TNIE, said, “We are awaiting the hearing of the case related to the construction at the Madras High Court on Wednesday. Depending on the outcome, we will plan our next steps.”
Meanwhile, sources from Vadalur alleged the discovery of the remains of an old building while digging for construction, sparking rumours about a centuries-old temple buried there.
The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment department officials brought in archaeological experts to inspect the findings.
An official from Cuddalore district HR&CE department clarified, “Archeological experts thoroughly checked the spot and findings, and confirmed that it’s not a temple or any other construction. Earlier, there was a threshing floor, and the findings are the remains of that.”
Earlier, residents of Parvathipuram announced an election boycott.
On April 16, a meeting was held at the Kurinjipadi Tahsildar office with officials from the revenue and police department. Residents and devotees urged the withdrawal of cases filed against them for protesting and requested the project be shifted to 45 acres of land nearby, currently encroached upon by a private party, instead of disturbing Peruveli land.
Though officials had assured to convey their demands to the government, they resumed work at the same location.
Land should be used only for gathering: Anbumani
PMK has condemned the state government for going ahead with the construction despite stiff opposition from the residents nearby. In a statement, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said Vallalar had insisted that the open space (peruveli) of the Sathya Gnana Sabha shouldn’t be used for other purposes and the place should be utilised only for the gathering during Thaipoosam festival. He urged the state government to stop the construction works of the international centre till the trial of the case is over and to respect the sentiments of the Vallalar devotees. “The state government should construct the centre at some other place,” he added.