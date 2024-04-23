Tension grips Vadalur again as Vallalar centre works resume

A source from Parvathipuram, speaking to TNIE, said, “We are awaiting the hearing of the case related to the construction at the Madras High Court on Wednesday. Depending on the outcome, we will plan our next steps.”

Meanwhile, sources from Vadalur alleged the discovery of the remains of an old building while digging for construction, sparking rumours about a centuries-old temple buried there.

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment department officials brought in archaeological experts to inspect the findings.

An official from Cuddalore district HR&CE department clarified, “Archeological experts thoroughly checked the spot and findings, and confirmed that it’s not a temple or any other construction. Earlier, there was a threshing floor, and the findings are the remains of that.”

Earlier, residents of Parvathipuram announced an election boycott.

On April 16, a meeting was held at the Kurinjipadi Tahsildar office with officials from the revenue and police department. Residents and devotees urged the withdrawal of cases filed against them for protesting and requested the project be shifted to 45 acres of land nearby, currently encroached upon by a private party, instead of disturbing Peruveli land.

Though officials had assured to convey their demands to the government, they resumed work at the same location.

Land should be used only for gathering: Anbumani

PMK has condemned the state government for going ahead with the construction despite stiff opposition from the residents nearby. In a statement, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said Vallalar had insisted that the open space (peruveli) of the Sathya Gnana Sabha shouldn’t be used for other purposes and the place should be utilised only for the gathering during Thaipoosam festival. He urged the state government to stop the construction works of the international centre till the trial of the case is over and to respect the sentiments of the Vallalar devotees. “The state government should construct the centre at some other place,” he added.