TN cop dies by suicide after wife leaves for UK

COIMBATORE : A head constable attached to the investigation wing of Saravanampatti Police station died by suicide at his residence. The deceased was identified as Balakumar (38). A 2003 batch personnel, he lived in Ganapathi Maanager with his wife and two children.

According to sources. his wife works in a private hotel. Recently, she got a promotion and relocated to the London branch two weeks ago leaving their two children under the care of her parents in Salem.

Upon completing his election duty, Balakumar returned home on the morning of April 20, but did not report for work for the next two days. His parents tried to contact him but their efforts went in vain. On Sunday, they reached out to the Saravanampatti police station, asking the personnel to visit his residence on Sunday night to check on him. A team of police went to his home and found Balakumar had died by suicide. The body was sent to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post mortem examination.

Police said Balakumar was allegedly unhappy with his wife as she left the country and they quarrelled over it before her departure. In a letter, he mentioned that he was not able to speak with his wife properly. Also, work pressure might have triggered him to take the extreme step, police sources added.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact the health department’s helpline 104 or the Vidiyal helpline run by Coimbatore police at

0422-2300999)