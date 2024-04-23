Wife of Dalit youth, murdered in a case of honour killing, dies by suicide in Chennai

"Despite all of us always keeping an eye on her and trying to cheer her up everyday, I noticed that she withdrew into a shell after reading descriptions of Praveen's injuries and subsequent death in the post mortem report," she said.

However, family members said that they were shocked by her decision since she had been keen on rejoining college this Monday and was looking to take up driving classes to learn to drive Praveen's car.

"It also infuriated her that her parents were ready to take her brother (the accused) out on bail while her life was ruined," Chitra said.

Praveen was a Dalit while Sharmila belonged to a Backward Class community. The family demanded that the case of Praveen's murder be transferred to CB-CID.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)