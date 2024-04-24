Alleging caste-bias, DMK councillor tenders resignation, withdraws later

TIRUNELVELI: Alleging caste-based discrimination in the supply of drinking water in her ward, Tirunelveli corporation's DMK councillor K Chinnathai tendered her resignation on Tuesday. Shortly after, however, she retracted her decision.

In a letter to Mayor PM Saravanan, Chinnathai, who is a member of the Arunthathiyar community, said that corporation officials disrespect her. "I am the only councillor from the Arunthathiyar community in Tirunelveli corporation. The corporation was supplying drinking water to Koripallam and Periyar Nagar areas in ward 36, which comes under my jurisdiction, on alternate days. The officials have connived with upper-caste councillors, which has resulted in irregular water supply to these areas in the last few months. This has led to drinking water shortage there. Despite bringing the issue to the notice of higher officials, a DMK MLA, mayor and deputy-mayor, no action was taken. I was saddened over this," she stated in her letter.

She further said that the issue of drinking water shortage was exacerbated after the corporation handed over the contract of the supply to an individual. "Because of caste discrimination, corporation officials were apathetic towards any works in my ward, including cleanliness, street light maintenance, and various construction activities. My demand to resolve drinking water shortage issue in Annanagar area was also not heeded. I am unable to serve the people. I was also disgraced during the election campaign. Hence, I am resigning from my post, and seek an apology for the people who elected me," the letter added.

When contacted by TNIE, Chinnathai however said that she had retracted her decision to resign for now, as DMK leaders and the corporation administration have assured proper drinking water supply and implementation of various works in her ward.