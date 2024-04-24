Andhra Pradesh halts Krishna water, may give 4tmcft in June

CHENNAI: Citing inadequate storage in the Kandaleru reservoir, the Andhra Pradesh government has stopped releasing water from the Krishna river to Tamil Nadu. Instead, the Andhra government has assured TN that it would release 4 tmcft of water in June if they receive rainfall during the southwest monsoon.

As per the agreement between the two states, Andhra has to release 12 tmcft of water to Tamil Nadu annually, and the initial allotment of 8 tmcft will be released from July to October and the remaining from January to April.

Tamil Nadu, however, has received only 2.412 tmcft for the entire water year of 2023-24 (June to May) with the Kandaleru Dam’s storage level standing at 7.477 tmcft out of its total capacity of 68.03 tmcft. The water was supposed to be used for drinking in Chennai and its outskirts.

In the early part of this year (2023-24), Chennai’s drinking water reservoirs boasted ample storage.

“Hence, the state advised the Andhra government against releasing water to Tamil Nadu during the northeast monsoon. As of now, all Chennai reservoirs together hold 6.980 tmcft out of 13.213 tmcft (52.83%) storage capacity,” a senior Water Resources Department official told TNIE.

Andhra Pradesh halted water release a few weeks ago. “Failure on their part to discharge the stipulated amount of water or our failure to receive it will result in account closure. In June or July, we will have to open a fresh account for 2024-25,” the official added.

Another official emphasised, “Given the current storage levels, meeting the summer water requirement is possible. Furthermore, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board is utilising nearly 200 MLD of water from desalination plants.”