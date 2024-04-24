Another Kalakshetra ex-faculty held for sexual abuse of former students

CHENNAI: A dance teacher was arrested by the Neelankarai All-women police on Monday, on charges of sexually abusing two of his former students when he was teaching at the Kalakshetra Foundation over a decade ago.

The students, both of whom have now settled abroad, had sent an online complaint to the city police which was forwarded to the Neelankarai all-women police who held inquiries. A case was registered in February this year. Following this, Sheejith Krishna (51) was apprehended from his house in Neelankarai.

Sheejith had been teaching at the Kalakshetra Foundation for 12 years from 1995 to 2007 and went on to start a dance school in Muttukadu, according to the police. The accused was produced before a magistrate court and sent to Puzhal prison on Monday.

Last year, Hari Padman, a faculty of the Kalakshetra Foundation was arrested by the city police in April 2023 after multiple students accused Padman of sexual harassment.

Later, a three member committee that comprised former Punjab and Haryana high court judge K Kannan, ex-DGP Letika Saran and medical professional Shobha Varthaman, found him guilty of misconduct. The committee was formed after a number of students staged a protest in March last year, demanding action against Padman.