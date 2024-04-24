Blazing heat forces Erode residents to stay indoors

ERODE: Erode district is under the glare of the blazing summer sun. On Monday, the district recorded a temperature of 109.4 degrees Fahrenheit (43° Celsius), say India Meteorological Department data.

Erode was the third hottest city in India on Monday as per the IMD figures. The rising heat has forced many to stay at home. Workers have been hit hard. Schools have been urged to give holidays for students attending special classes.

A Sivakrishnan of Nadar Medu in Erode, said, “This year’s heat is more than last year’s. By 11 am I will finish all my work, including buying vegetables, outside. After that I leave the house only after 6 pm. As much as possible, I don’t go outside during the day. If necessary, I will go with an umbrella. Even at night, the air is warm. We can’t sleep at night even if we turn on the fan. The air from the fan is also hot. Children are the most affected.”

S Kulendran, a painting contractor of Erode, said, “Now it is very sunny during the day. So we start work at 6 am. We work outside the building from 6 am to 10 am. After that, we go inside the building. At unavoidable times we work outside following the shadow of the building. At present, workers tire quickly when working outdoors. This slows down the work. They work by taking little breaks. There is no other way. We try to get rid of fatigue by drinking juices and cold water.”

K Sekar, a construction worker of Thingalur, said, “We don’t stop working even if it is hot. If we take some rest it will affect our wages. But we tie a towel around our heads to protect ourselves from the sun. We drink water often. We bring lemon juice from home. We add curd and buttermilk to the midday meal.”