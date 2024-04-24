Chithirai fest: A night of divinity, celebrations in Madurai

MADURAI: A festive vibe prevailed throughout the day at Tallakulam as people, especially the youth, gathered to celebrate the Chithirai Festival. The Tallakulam main road, one of the busiest stretches in the city, was deprived of vehicles on Monday night as the stretch, till Goripalayam, was packed with lakhs of people.

Lord Kallagar's procession reached Tallakulam Perumal temple, where the deity was kept till the wee hours for rituals. Even past midnight, the crowd did not dwindle.

"Throughout the year, we visit Alagar Hills to seek the blessings of Lord Kallalagar. This is the time of the year when the deity descends from the hills to see us. It is blissful to see the procession cruise through the sea of crowds. Setting aside differences, people in and around Madurai and from other places arrive here to attend the festival," said A Pavitra, a resident of Madurai.

"People in other districts have other festivals, but for Madurai, it is Kallalagar’s procession that draws in people from various quarters. Madurai’s streets have a festive vibe. Wherever you go, you can people arriving at Tallakulam, dancing with traditional music bands," said Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Sivaganga.

“My friends and I way make our way through the immense crowd to make it to the Vaigai River and wait for Lord Kallalagar’s arrival. It has become an annual routine for us,” he added. People were seen offering food and refreshments throughout the night to the devotees.