Electric pole on middle of road irks residents in Tamil Nadu

TIRUPPUR: Residents of Nanjappa Nagar have raised concerns over an electric pole that was not shifted to the side after recent road-widening works.

Speaking to TNIE, K Raju, a resident said, “The Tiruppur City Corporation had carried out road extension works on the main road that connects Nanjappa Nagar to Bharathi Nagar in Boyampalayam. As the width of the road was extended, the electric pole that was on the side of the road is now close to the centre. When the road works were carried out, we questioned the contractor, who claimed that they would remove the poles after consultation with TANGEDCO. However, for the past three months, no action has been taken.”

Social activist A Saravanan said, “There are several commercial establishments, garment units, private schools, and even city corporation’s zonal office in that locality and all motorists should travel through the main road to reach them. For the past three months, seven accidents were reported from the same spot. Besides, last week, a car hit a motorist while trying to avoid the pole and fortunately the injuries were not serious. Despite several complaints to the TANGEDCO, officials have not taken any action.”

Speaking to TNIE, officials from TANGEDCO said, “The electric pole was at the correct position for the past 30 years. However, the corporation offered land on the other side for extension works, and without informing us they carried out road extension works. We have sent a demand notice to them regarding this. After they pay the money to us, we will shift the pole. Besides, this could take time, since these electric poles belong to high-tension (HT) lines and we have to shut down the grid for power disconnection. The issue will be resolved within two weeks.”