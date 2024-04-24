First after break up: EPS flays PM Modi’s remarks in Rajasthan rally

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his controversial speech on Muslims delivered during an election rally in Rajasthan recently.

This is perhaps the first instance where Palaniswami has directly criticised Modi, at least after the AIADMK snapped ties with the BJP.

Taking a dig at Modi, the former chief minister said such controversial speeches by the prime minister and political party leaders for votes do not augur well for the sovereignty of a secular country like India.

In a measured tone, Palaniswami said in his statement it is not acceptable to express such opinions that are hurtful to Muslims. “It will be good for the country’s welfare and religious harmony if political party leaders and those holding high positions avoid such remarks,” he said.

The AIADMK leader further said such controversial remarks by leaders of political parties are hurting religious sentiments and are creating fear among the minorities. He added such undignified remarks are against India’s sovereignty, irrespective of whoever says it. “Such remarks have to be avoided for the country’s welfare,” he said.

While most other leaders who criticised Modi’s remarks demanded the Election Commission of India to take action against the “hate speech”, Palaniswami refrained from making such a demand.

When media persons asked why Palaniswami’s statement is not strongly worded as the party general secretary had not explicitly “condemned” the prime minister’s remarks, AIADMK leader and former minister D Jayakumar defended Palaniswami, saying his statement terming the prime minister’s remarks as “religious hatred” is strong enough.

“I am a senior party leader. I am strongly condemning the speech. Is this enough,” he asked, adding the party has collectively condemned Modi’s remarks.