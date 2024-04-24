Five over-head tanks to be built in Coimbatore to improve water supply

COIMBATORE: In a bid to tackle persistent water supply issues, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has planned to construct five Over-Head Tanks (OHTs) across strategic locations within the city. This move follows a surge in complaints regarding leakage and operational difficulties encountered while supplying borewell water directly from the pipelines to residents.

The water levels in the Siruvani, Pillur and Aliyar dams have been dropping at a drastic rate in this summer season and as a result, people have turned towards borewells for the utilisation of water other than that for drinking purposes. With several borewells malfunctioning and needing repairs, pumping out water through them using motor pumps has worsened its condition further.

In this situation, the decision to build OHTs stems from a comprehensive evaluation of the existing water distribution system and feedback from concerned citizens. With concerns mounting over the reliability and efficiency of the current setup, authorities have prioritised the establishment of these tanks to enhance the storage and distribution of borewell water.

Sources in the CCMC said that five OHTs with each having a capacity of 30,000 litres will be constructed at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore. Construction of each OHT will cost around Rs 30 lakh and each of the five zones in the city will get one borewell OHT.

Identifying five key locations for the installation of the OHTs, municipal officials are gearing up to commence the construction works. Locations will be carefully selected to ensure equitable access to water resources while addressing the specific needs of different neighbourhoods within the city.

However, the implementation of this crucial infrastructure project will commence after the announcement of the Lok Sabha election results. The introduction of OHTs marks a significant step towards mitigating water scarcity and improving the overall water management infrastructure in Coimbatore. By centralising the storage of borewell water, authorities aim to minimise leakages and optimise the supply chain, thereby enhancing the reliability of water distribution services.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said, “In a bid to tackle borewell repair issues and to prevent water wastage due to leakage problems, we have decided to construct five OHTs at five different locations in the city. The locations are yet to be identified. The works will begin only after the election results are announced as the Model Code of Conduct is in force.”

In addition to enhancing water storage capacity, the establishment of OHTs is expected to streamline maintenance efforts and facilitate prompt responses to any operational challenges that may arise in the future. As the construction of these OHTs unfolds, residents can anticipate tangible improvements in borewell water supply.