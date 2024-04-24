Heatwave advisory for north districts of Tamil Nadu extended

CHENNAI: The regional meteorological centre has extended the heatwave warning in north interior districts and issued a heat stress advisory for the general public. The met office has advised the public to avoid going out in the afternoon, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm.

While the heatwave warning is till Wednesday, temperature warning was issued till April 29. Except for light rain in south and Western Ghats area, dry weather will prevail in Tamil Nadu.

Salem recorded 42.3 degree Celsius, the highest maximum temperature in the state. Several other districts clocked a sweltering 40 to 42 degrees.

If a person suffers a heat stroke, lay the person in a cool place, under a shade. Wipe her/him with a wet cloth/wash the body frequently. Pour room temperature water on the head. The main thing is to bring down the body temperature. Give the person ORS to drink or lemonade or whatever is useful to rehydrate the body, and take the person immediately to the nearest health centre. The patient needs immediate hospitalisation, as heat strokes can turn fatal.

People at risk are those who are coming from a cool climate. You may have such a person(s) visiting your family during the heatwave season. They should not move about in an open field for a period of one week till the body is acclimatised to the heat and should drink plenty of water. Acclimatisation is achieved by gradual exposure to the hot environment during heatwave, the advisory reads.