Heatwave concerns: Thoothukudi collector urges people to stay indoors

THOOTHUKUDI: Citing heatwave-induced concerns, District Collector G Lakshmipathy has appealed to the public to stay indoors between 12 pm and 3 pm. In a press statement issued on Tuesday, Collector Lakshmipathy said that the temperature in Thoothukudi has crossed 100 degree fahrenheit (37.8 degrees celsius), as per the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) prediction.

In order to beat the heat, Lakshmipathy has advised the public to keep themselves dehydrated by drinking water, ORS, lime, tender coconut, butter milk, fruit squashes, and other fruits. He has also advised people to wear white and cotton clothes, cover faces during daytime, and wear caps and hats while travelling, he said. Indicating at possible heatwaves, Lakshmipathy appealed to the public to stay indoors between 12 pm and 3 pm. Intake of alcoholic beverages, tea and coffee, and packed cold juices are also not advisable, the statement added.

Additionally, the collector has cautioned the public against travelling in cars parked under the sun for a long time. "Separate beds have been allotted at the medical college and district headquarter hospitals for those suffering from dehydration. Besides, ORS corners have been established at primary health centres (PHC)," said the press statement.