HM made us clean school toilets, say Scheduled Caste girls; probe on in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district

TIRUPPUR: In yet another instance of caste atrocity, two Scheduled Caste girl students, aged 11 and 12, were allegedly forced by the school headmistress to clean toilets of a government school in Dharapuram in Tiruppur district. It is alleged the minors were engaged in the task for the past several months at her bidding.

The two girls are students of Class 6 at the government school at Karungalivalsu in Kolathupalayam in Dharapuram, said various sources. The incident came to light after a resident recorded the statement of the girls and shared it in social media circles in Dharapuram on Tuesday morning.

Speaking to TNIE Eswaran (42), a relative of the girls said, “Both the parents of the girls are daily wagers. The locality where they reside is surrounded by members of the dominant community. When they became aware of the incident, they were shocked and they also resisted the HM’s act, but she responded harshly and they were forced to remain silent. We believe the parents kept mum since the headmistress is from the dominant community and they belong to SC community.

Besides, even after media attention, they refused to speak, fearing backlash from the dominant community members.”