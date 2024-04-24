Lack of labelling details: 386kg of 'panchamirtham' seized in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchendur

THOOTHUKUDI: Food safety officials on Tuesday confiscated 386 kg of 'panchamirtham' from private production units in Tiruchendur over lacking labelling details. The team also seized 75,000 kg white refined sugar from a unit in Udangudi, which has raised suspicion over the consignment being supplied for manufacturing fake palm jaggery (sugar-laced karupatti).

During an inspection held at a panchamirtham production unit, owned by one Ganesan in Tiruchendur, a team led by Food Safety officer Dr S Mariappan, found 2,940 kg raw cane sugar in 98 bags, each weighing 30 kg, without labelling the expiring dates.

Additionally, 357 kg of panchamirtham was also recovered without formal label contents. The unit has been shut down and the production ceased temporarily over unhygienic practices.

Similarly, the officials seized 300 kg raw cane sugar and 29 kg panchamirtham from another panchamirtham production unit belonging to Velayuthaperumal of Subaramaniapuram in Tiruchendur, on charges of discrepancies on the label contents, including missing expiry dates.

Meanwhile, the team also inspected a panankarkandu manufacturing unit, following complaints of adulteration. However, the unit was closed when the team had arrived, and the owner refused to open it for inspection. As a result, the officials sealed the unit, which allegedly produces fake panankarkandu.

A wholesale trading enterprise unit belonging to one Prabu Jacob in Udangudi was raided, and 75,000 kg raw refined sugar, which had no purchase and sale bill details, were recovered. Another wholesale trading enterprise belonging to Prabajothi has been sealed for stocking 12,500 kg white refined sugar in the absence of purchase and sale bill data, in addition to 13 kg prohibited tobacco products in Udangudi.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr S Mariappan said that the huge amount of refined sugar stocked Udangudi raises suspicion, as many palm jaggery manufacturing units are located in the region.

"We are taking it seriously, as the Udangudi panankarupatti, the palm jaggery, has a Geographical Indication (GI) tag," he said. The owners of these units have been summoned for an inquiry, along with the purchase and FSSAI license records. Their trading license will be suspended in the absence of proper records, he added.