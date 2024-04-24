Madras HC refuses to suspend ex-DGP’s jail term in sexual harassment case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed two petitions filed by Rajesh Das, former special Director General of Police, seeking suspension of a three-year prison sentence awarded to him in a sexual harassment case and exemption from surrendering in court in the case.

Justice M Dhandapani, who dismissed the petitions, said the petitioner was holding a high office in the police force, which is a disciplined force in which persons holding even lower ranks were required to exhibit highest level of discipline and integrity.

“It would not be in the interest of justice if this court grants suspension of sentence, considering the fact that the petitioner was not a novice and he was holding the post of DGP. A person of that stature, coming from a disciplined force, ought to conduct himself in a proper manner,” the judge said.

“Das’ action has degraded the morale of police force”

“But the action of the petitioner has degraded the morale of the police force,” the judge said.

Justice Dhandapani said in cases involving outraging the modesty of women or behaving indecently with them, the courts should be very circumspect while granting suspension of sentence to the accused who was held guilty through concurrent judgments of lower courts.