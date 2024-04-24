Rs 4 crore seizure: Nainar Nagendran’s relative and staff appear before Tambaram police

CHENNAI: Three persons including the staff and relative of Tirunelveli BJP candidate Nainar Nagendran appeared before the Tambaram police in connection with the Rs 3.98 crore seizure from the Nellai Express train few days ago.

The police had last Sunday issued summons to Nainar Nagendran for inquiry this week, but the politician had sought more time to appear before the police.

The summons was issued after the seizure of Rs 3.98 crore from three passengers of the train, one of whom is said to be a staff at Nagendran’s hotel in Chennai. The summons was also issued to Nainar’s relative, Murugan and assistants — Asai Thambi and Jaishankar.

On Tuesday, Murugan, Asai Thambi and Jaishankar appeared before the Tambaram police and they were questioned for nearly an hour, police said. They said the trio claimed innocence about the money seized from the train.

Three passengers of the Chennai-Tirunelveli Nellai Superfast Express - Satish and S Naveen of Agaram in Chennai and S Perumal of Srivaikundam of Thoothukudi - were caught on April 6 by a team of officials comprising election commission’s flying squad and Tambaram police following a tip-off about cash being carried in two-tier AC coach of the train.

