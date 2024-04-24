Thoonga Nagaram steps out to watch Alagar enter Vaigai

MADURAI: Chants of ‘Vararu Vararu Alagar Vararu’ and ‘Govinda Govinda’ echoed through the streets of Madurai as Lord Kallalagar, adorned in traditional green silk attire, was taken on a procession on his vahana, a golden horse, before entering the Vaigai River early on Tuesday.

Lord Kallalagar’s procession from Alagar Hills to Madurai, part of the Chithirai festival celebrations, is the largest festival in Madurai, attracting lakhs of devotees who congregate to witness the procession and the rituals.

After visiting hundreds of mandagapadis, with more than 460 mandagapadis located along the procession path, Lord Kallalagar was brought in a golden palanquin to the Arulmigu Prasanna Venkatachalapathy Temple in Tallakulam on Monday night.

After performing rituals, the deity was adorned in green silk, representing agricultural prosperity, and taken on the golden horse from the temple to the Vaigai River.

Earlier, Lord Veera Ragava Perumal, mounted on his vahana, a silver horse, was brought to the northern banks of the Vaigai.

Lord Kallalagar was brought to the Vaigai northern banks by 5.45 am. Upon arrival, Lord Veera Ragava Perumal, in a symbolic gesture, received Lord Kallagar on a special platform made for the deity to enter into the river. The procession circled on the platform after entering the Vaigai, allowing lakhs of people to get a darshanam of the deity. Devotees chanted ‘Govinda Govinda’ and showed deepam to offer their prayers to Lord Kallalagar.