Disability rights group seeks infra changes to make polls accessible in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: With accessible elections still a long way to go, Disability Rights Alliance has released a report to help the Election Commission of India (ECI) implement the best practices in the state.

While the report commended initiatives such as making candidate lists in EVM order (Form 7A) accessible and the efforts of Chennai district officials in addressing issues at polling booths, it also advocated for improving the infrastructure to make polling booths more accessible.

According to the report, several measures in the ECI’s note released ahead of the elections to ensure inclusion in the voting process and enhance electoral participation were not implemented by the state officials. This included the delayed convening of State Steering Committee on Accessible Election (SSCAE) meetings, registration of voters through other government databases, braille voter information slips, polling station rationalisation, ramps and priority queues with signage among others. Activists said while the instructions given by the election commission are good, there is no accountability fixed on the officials at the state level to implement them.