Four hurl petrol bomb at Ambedkar statue in TN; held

CUDDALORE: Four youth were arrested after the petrol bomb they allegedly hurled at an Ambedkar statue missed its target and exploded after falling into the compound of a panchayat office at Ambalavananpettai Colony in the district.

The suspects have been identified as P Sathishkumar (29), G Krishnakumar (21), M Vijayaraj (22), and V Vetrivel (23) of Ambalavananpettai village and belonging to a caste Hindu community.

Sources said the incident happened on Tuesday night when the youth were returning home after attending a temple festival. Police said all four were in a drunken state at the time. "While returning from the temple they made the petrol bomb by filling petrol, taken from their bike, in a bottle they were carrying.