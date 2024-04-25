Madras HC directs Tamil Nadu government to submit report on Vallalar centre site

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court’s first bench consisting of Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to submit a report prepared by a team of archaeological experts on the site proposed for the construction of the Vallalar International Centre in Vadalur.

When the petition seeking a direction to the state government to drop the plan to construct the centre at the Peruveli arena located adjacent to the Sathya Gnana Sabhai came up for hearing, the state government, represented by advocate general PS Raman, submitted details on the facilities to come up at the centre, as directed by the court during the previous hearing.