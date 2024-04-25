Madurai celebrates Chithirai festival with traditional Kallalagar procession amidst rituals

MADURAI: With just days to go before the ongoing Chithirai festival concludes in Madurai on April 28, Lord Kallalagar's procession arrived at the Thenoor mandapam for further rituals on Wednesday. Thousands of people thronged Vandiyur to spectate the ceremony wherein the deity lifts the curse of sage Manduga.

The Kallalagar procession is one of the most significant events during the Chithirai festival, when several people throng the Vaigai to partake in the rituals. Apart from the deities entering Vaigai river, the other highlight of the festival is the act at Thenoor Mandabam, where Kallalagar lifts the curse of sage Manduga, in addition to showing all 10 'avatharam' of Lord Vishnu on Manduga's request.

Earlier on Wednesday, the procession reached the Vandiyur Veera Ragava Perumal temple after a pooja. Lord Kallalagar mounted his golden sesha vahana and proceeded towards Thenoor Mandabam. Following which lord Kallalagar made it to the Ramarayar Mandabam in Garuda Vahana by night of Wednesday. On Thursday, the deity will be on mohini alangaram, to begin his journey back to the Alagar hills, where he is expected to reach by April 27, while the festival is to conclude the next day.