Madurai celebrates Chithirai festival with traditional Kallalagar procession amidst rituals

MADURAI: With just days to go before the ongoing Chithirai festival concludes in Madurai on April 28, Lord Kallalagar's procession arrived at the Thenoor mandapam for further rituals on Wednesday. Thousands of people thronged Vandiyur to spectate the ceremony wherein the deity lifts the curse of sage Manduga.
The Kallalagar procession is one of the most significant events during the Chithirai festival, when several people throng the Vaigai to partake in the rituals. Apart from the deities entering Vaigai river, the other highlight of the festival is the act at Thenoor Mandabam, where Kallalagar lifts the curse of sage Manduga, in addition to showing all 10 'avatharam' of Lord Vishnu on Manduga's request.
Earlier on Wednesday, the procession reached the Vandiyur Veera Ragava Perumal temple after a pooja. Lord Kallalagar mounted his golden sesha vahana and proceeded towards Thenoor Mandabam. Following which lord Kallalagar made it to the Ramarayar Mandabam in Garuda Vahana by night of Wednesday. On Thursday, the deity will be on mohini alangaram, to begin his journey back to the Alagar hills, where he is expected to reach by April 27, while the festival is to conclude the next day.
People in large pockets thronged the Thenoor Mandabam and Ramarayar Mandabam for dharshan. "The event of Lord Kallalagar showing dasavatharam and lifting the curse takes place once in a year. It is believed that witnessing the event would bring prosperity. So, every year we visit the Ramarayar Mandabam to take part in the event," said Manoj, resident of Vandiyur.
1,200 MT garbage cleaned during Chithirai
Over the course of 11 days, starting April 12, the Madurai city corporation has cleaned up about 1,200 MT (metric tonnes) of waste from the event venue. Corporation official sources said that 2,874 sanitation workers had been deployed across three shifts to clean the event venues.
The corporation had also issued notice to 203 venues, where annadhanam was conducted. Between April 12 and 23, the corporation cleaned about 1,200 Mt of waste. Officials added that 60 special camps (25 for Meenakshi temple festival and 35 for Kallalagar temple festival) have been held, with 282 workers being deputed to these camps. About 2,800 person got treated at these camps, said the official, and appreciated the workers for their efforts.