Refrigerator blast sparks off house fire in Tamil Nadu's Ranipet

RANIPET: Fire erupted from the house of a 46-year-old woman in Melnelli near Kalavai in Ranipet, during the wee hours of Wednesday, reportedly triggered by the explosion of a refrigerator. No injuries or fatalities were reported, as the entire family was asleep on the rooftop during the time of the incident.

The police said that on Tuesday night, the family -- Rose (46), her son Manikandan (29), daughter-in-law Rekha (29), granddaughter Sandhiya (4) and grandson Sanjay (6) -- moved to sleep on the rooftop, while Rose slept outside the house, to escape the sweltering heat. Around 12.45 am, Rose and Manikandan sensed something burning and discovered the wires behind the refrigerator on fire. The family members moved the gas cylinder outside and alerted the Fire and Rescue Services Department.

Despite their efforts, the refrigerator exploded, causing the fire to spread throughout the house. Once again, the family contacted the fire department, however, managed to extinguish the flames before the rescue personnel arrived. Manikandan, who is a daily-wage labourer, said, "We contacted the fire department twice, and each time they asked for our address and details. They arrived 45 minutes later, by which time we had already extinguished the fire. However, they assisted us in salvaging our belongings."