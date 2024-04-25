'Reply to plea on circular against bullock cart races': Madras HC tells TN government

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to file a counter affidavit on a petition seeking a stay on the circular issued by the Director General of Police, imposing various conditions to grant permission to conduct bullock cart races.

'Tamil Nadu Param Pariya Veera Vilayattu Mattu Vandi Kaalaigal' State Welfare Association president M Kannan sought an interim stay of the circular as the DGP has no power to issue any conditions. Only the central and state governments are empowered to impose such conditions and frame rules as per sections 37 and 38 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 2016, the petitioner stated. Some of the conditions are arbitrary, impracticable and do not abide by the guidelines formulated by the Supreme Court.

The petitioner said that the top court did not impose restrictions to conduct the race on highways, but the circular states that the races should be conducted only on village roads or mud tracks laid on empty fields, which is unreasonable and impractical as nearly all roads in all villages have become state highways.