Tamil Nadu: 20 men sentenced to life in Villupuram double murder case

VILUPURAM: The Villupuram court has slapped life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each on 20 persons in connection with a double murder near Thiruvennainallur back in 2015.

The case pertains to the murder of P Kulasekaran (40) and his friend K Kathavarayan (50) of Kannarampattu village by P Govindaraja (75) and a gang following a dispute over using a Poramboke land. At the time of local body elections on November 4, 2005, Govindaraj and 25 others attacked Kulasekaran and Kathavarayan with machetes, resulting in their death.

Thiruvennainallur police initiated legal proceedings against 26 persons, out of whom six died during the course of the trial at the principal district court. The judgment was delivered on Tuesday evening by Judge S Rajasimmavarmman.

Following the verdict, the accused were taken to the Central Prison in Cuddalore. Among the convicted, Govindaraj is a lawyer and S Mohandas is a policeman.