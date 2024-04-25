Tamil Nadu temple trustees booked for misappropriation of funds

The festival for the deeply-revered temple is funded through contributions collected by a village committee and voluntary devotees. Many smaller temples like Sri Thulukanathamman, Sri Vazhi Mariamman and Sri Vedhavaneshwarar temples jointly organise functions under the aegis of the Sri Angalamman Parameswari Temple, its committee used to look after the administration of said temples as well.

The complainants alleged that the donations reported by the committee -- Rs 85.75 lakh for 2021 and Rs 30.54 lakh for 2022 -- were substantially lower than the actual amount, accusing its members of misappropriating funds. Citing their donations, the duo said that the local fishermen, as a customary action, offer donations to the tune of lakhs of rupees for the festival.

Upon inquiry, the Revenue Department officials had directed the police to register an FIR, which was not filed despite our repeated petitions, the duo claimed.