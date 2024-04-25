Tamil Nadu: Wounded tigress found dead in private rubber estate

KANNIYAKUMARI: A 12-year-old tigress, which was found in an injured state at a private rubber estate in Kulasekaram forest range in Kanniyakumari district, was later found dead on Wednesday. The tigress was spotted with injuries inflicted by porcupine quills.

According to sources, a rubber tapper, Bhoothalingam (63) from Thittavilai of Thirunanthikarai went to tap rubber at the estate at Kakkachal on Wednesday morning. Around 7.30 am, the injured tigress startled the worker, and he was injured. As he raised an alarm, locals rushed him to a hospital. Forest department officials said that another man fell from his two-wheeler upon spotting the tigress and was injured.

The tigress was later found dead. District forest officer E Prasanth said that the big cat had been injured by porcupine quills, due to which it eventually passed away.

A team of veterinary doctors performed a postmortem examination, following which the tigress was cremated near Pechiparai Zero Point.