Tangedco issues directive to speed up processing applications of PM’s 'Surya Ghar' scheme

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has issued directives to all superintending engineers to complete the inspection with regard to PM’s Surya Ghar (rooftop solar) scheme. As of April 22, as many as 988 applications are pending for inspection in the state as per the national portal.

The power utility also warned the officials, saying, “If there is any delay in effecting the rooftop solar services, strict action will be taken against the engineers concerned.”

A senior official from Tangedco told TNIE, “Due to election-related commitments, we had temporarily suspended the field visits. Nevertheless, efforts are under way to accelerate installations of rooftop solar across the state. Despite having nearly 40,000 applications under the PM rooftop solar scheme, only less than 10% of the applicants have received their panels. Measures are under way to speed up the remaining installations.”