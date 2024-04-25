Three class 12 government school students drown in check dam in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Three class 12 students from a village in Coimbatore drowned while taking a bath in a check dam near Alandurai in the district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as M Praveen (17), P Kavin (16) and V Dhakshan (17), who hailed from Perur Pachapalayam. They were accompanied by a friend, named Sanjay (21). The police said that the three deceased were studying in Class 12 at the Government Higher Secondary School at Theethipalayam.

They, along with their friend, went to Perumal Kovil Pathy check dam near Alandurai on Wednesday around 4 pm. The four youths ventured into the check dam, which has more than ten feet of water, to take a bath. Police said Praveen, Kavin and Dhakshan did not know how to swim and drowned in the check dam. Sanjay alerted Fire and Rescue Services.