TN: Edu department refuses to send government school students for B.Ed practical exam

COIMBATORE: The faculty members of the Government College of Education For Women in Coimbatore have alleged that the district school education department refuses to send government school students to attend the practical examination of Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) course students.

They said that B.Ed students should showcase their teaching abilities to school students in front of an external examiner during the practical examination.

A teaching staff told TNIE, “Following Tamil Nadu Teacher Education University (TNTEU) announcement that practical examination would be conducted in March, we approached the Chief Educational Officer (CEO) R Balamurali seeking permission to send government school students to our college for the practical examination of second-year B.Ed students.”

“However, the CEO said that he cannot send government school students to the college. Instead of this, the CEO suggested that the practical examination be conducted at the CCMA government higher secondary school (Woman) at Raja Street. Meanwhile, the practical examination was postponed by the TNTEU. However, the university is planning to conduct the practical examination for the students in July. But, as the CEO refuses to give permission, it will be a challenge to conduct the practical examination to B.Ed students,” he said.