TN: Kallakurichi's Koovagam Koothandavar festival comes to a close

UPURAM: Thousands of devotees congregated at Koovagam village in Kallkurichi on Wednesday, marking the conclusion to the 18-day Koovagam Koothandavar festival. The annual event, steeped in tradition, garners global attention for its unique celebration of the transgender identity.
Moreover, the focal point of the festival, Lord Aravan's sacrificical ritual, draws throngs of transpersons from the across the nation every year. On the 17th day of the ceremony, transwomen from far and wide congregate to wed Lord Aravan, a custom that goes back to a folktale from the epic Mahabharatha. The next day, as the culmination of the festival, Aravan would be sacrificed in the war. Marking his death, the transwomen who married him go through the rituals of widowhood, lamenting Aravan's death. This is followed by a vibrant chariot procession.
This year too, the procession that passed through the streets of Koovagam attracted attendees from neighbouring districts and beyond. Clad in white sarees bereft of any adornment, transwomen gathered to mourn Aravan's passing. Notably, around 2,000 police personnel were deployed to ensure the festival is conducted in a safe manner, official sources said.
S Shamsika (35), the Miss Koovagam titleholder this year, said, "The festival is immensely significant in celebrating diversity and fostering inclusivity. It provides a platform for the trans community to embrace their identity within the framework of a traditional Hindu festival, while also shedding light on the community's struggles and advocating for wide societal acceptance."