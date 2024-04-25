TN: Kallakurichi's Koovagam Koothandavar festival comes to a close

UPURAM: Thousands of devotees congregated at Koovagam village in Kallkurichi on Wednesday, marking the conclusion to the 18-day Koovagam Koothandavar festival. The annual event, steeped in tradition, garners global attention for its unique celebration of the transgender identity.

Moreover, the focal point of the festival, Lord Aravan's sacrificical ritual, draws throngs of transpersons from the across the nation every year. On the 17th day of the ceremony, transwomen from far and wide congregate to wed Lord Aravan, a custom that goes back to a folktale from the epic Mahabharatha. The next day, as the culmination of the festival, Aravan would be sacrificed in the war. Marking his death, the transwomen who married him go through the rituals of widowhood, lamenting Aravan's death. This is followed by a vibrant chariot procession.