TN: Petrol bomb hurled at advocate's house, 15 of PDS rice smuggling gang booked

THOOTHUKUDI: A day after a gang, engaged in smuggling PDS rice, hurled petrol bombs at an advocate's house in Kovilpatti, 15 of its members were booked in two cases on Wednesday. Sources said that the primary accused, Pampu Karthick (27), is a member of the DMK party.

Sources said, Karthick (27) is involved in smuggling ration rice, and has been engaging minor boys to deport bags of rice. This came to light a few days ago, when one minor belonging to Rajiv Nagar refused to do the work, following which Karthick attacked him. Mariselvam, an advocate living in the same locality, had questioned Karthick over attacking the boy, added sources.

In the meantime, flying squad officials had seized PDS rice from Virudhunagar, which was said to have been smuggled by Karthick. The gang led by Karthick suspected Mariselvam of sharing details of smuggling routes to officials, and allegedly hurled petrol bombs at his house in the wee hours of Tuesday. The gang also damaged the street and vehicles belonging to other neighbours in the area.