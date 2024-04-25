TN: Petrol bomb hurled at advocate's house, 15 of PDS rice smuggling gang booked

THOOTHUKUDI: A day after a gang, engaged in smuggling PDS rice, hurled petrol bombs at an advocate's house in Kovilpatti, 15 of its members were booked in two cases on Wednesday. Sources said that the primary accused, Pampu Karthick (27), is a member of the DMK party.
Sources said, Karthick (27) is involved in smuggling ration rice, and has been engaging minor boys to deport bags of rice. This came to light a few days ago, when one minor belonging to Rajiv Nagar refused to do the work, following which Karthick attacked him. Mariselvam, an advocate living in the same locality, had questioned Karthick over attacking the boy, added sources.
In the meantime, flying squad officials had seized PDS rice from Virudhunagar, which was said to have been smuggled by Karthick. The gang led by Karthick suspected Mariselvam of sharing details of smuggling routes to officials, and allegedly hurled petrol bombs at his house in the wee hours of Tuesday. The gang also damaged the street and vehicles belonging to other neighbours in the area.
They also ransacked the load vehicle, belonging to Mariselvam, parked seven km away from his house at a garden on Oothupatti road. It may be noted that the issue was posted online by state BJP president K Annamalai as well as former chief minister O Panneerselvam, both of who sought action against the accused.
Speaking to TNIE, Mariselvam said that over 21 people had barged into his house on Tuesday, but he was able to identify only 15 of them.
Police sources said that two FIRs have been registered in this regard; one at Kovilpatti West police station for hurling a petrol bomb at the advocate's house, and another at Koppampatti police station, where the gang had ransacked a complainant's farm. "We have collected CCTV footage and further investigation is on," said the police.
Over 10 criminal cases, including smuggling of ganja and PDS rice, are pending against Karthick, sources said, and added that he is yet to be brought to book.