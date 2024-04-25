TNSTC bus takes sharp turn, conductor and his rickety seat fly out, land on road

TIRUCHY: A conductor, who was sitting on the back seat of a government bus in Tiruchy, fell out of the moving vehicle along with the seat on Wednesday. The conductor, Murugesan (54), sustained minor injuries, said sources.

The city bus was going from Tiruchy bus stand to K K Nagar and the incident happened when it crossed Kalaiyarangam Hall and turned right.

The eye-witnesses said they were shocked to see the conductor being thrown out of the bus along with the seat. “However, there were no major injury. He picked up the coins fallen from his bag and got into the bus,” they added.