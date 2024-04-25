TNSTC bus takes sharp turn, conductor and his rickety seat fly out, land on road

TIRUCHY: A conductor, who was sitting on the back seat of a government bus in Tiruchy, fell out of the moving vehicle along with the seat on Wednesday. The conductor, Murugesan (54), sustained minor injuries, said sources.
The city bus was going from Tiruchy bus stand to K K Nagar and the incident happened when it crossed Kalaiyarangam Hall and turned right.
The eye-witnesses said they were shocked to see the conductor being thrown out of the bus along with the seat. “However, there were no major injury. He picked up the coins fallen from his bag and got into the bus,” they added.
Sources in TNSTC said the bus was more than 10 years old. They added that while the broken seat was put inside the same bus, the passengers were shifted to another bus.
An official from TNSTC’s technical department denied the incident initially and asserted that a seat did not fall from the bus.
When the official was provided with the photo of it, he confirmed that the conductor sustained minor injuries and they are enquiring into the matter.