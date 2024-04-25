'Will uplift lives of OBCs, Dalits when INDIA gets power': M K Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his optimism in the ability of the INDIA bloc to fulfil its pledges for uplifting OBC, SC, and ST communities when it comes to power in the centre. He said this in a message delivered at the Social Justice Conference of the Samruddha Bharat Foundation in New Delhi on Wednesday. The message, underscoring Tamil Nadu’s significant strides in advancing social justice, was conveyed by DMK’s Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson.

Stalin emphasised on the state’s historic role, tracing back to the Justice Party Government of 1921, which pioneered reservations for the underprivileged through the communal government order.

He further recalled the protests for reservations held in the erstwhile Madras Presidency. “Post-independence, amidst threats to the reservation system, the resolute protests by the Dravidian Movement...catalysed the first amendment of our Constitution.”