Balaji may influence TN govt in delaying prosecution: ED to Madras HC

CHENNAI: Opposing a petition filed by former minister V Senthil Balaji on Thursday to set aside an order of the Principal Sessions and Special Court for PMLA cases dismissing his plea for deferring the trial in the money-laundering case, the enforcement directorate told the Madras High Court that the former minister may influence the government in delaying the trial in the predicate offence – cash for jobs scam.
The submission was made on a counter-affidavit filed by deputy director of enforcement directorate, Karthik Dasari, before the division bench of Justice MS Ramesh and Justice Sunder Mohan. As per the amended provision – Section 44 of PMLA – money laundering is an independent offence which is governed by its provisions and it need not be interfered with the trial in the predicate offence, the agency said. It added the trial in cash-for-jobs scam may get delayed because Balaji can influence the government in prolonging the grant of sanction for prosecution.
The ED pointed out though the HC dismissed the ex-minister’s bail application, it had directed completion of the trial within three months in the money-laundering case. But Balaji has been filing petitions continuously to delay the proceedings.
The bench adjourned the hearing to June 21.
Meanwhile, S Alli, the Judge of Principal Sessions and Special Court for PMLA Cases, reserved the orders on the petition filed by Senthil Balaji, which initiated a fresh round of arguments from both sides. The judge extended the former minister’s judicial custody till April 30, 2024.
Report on buses with closing doors sought
Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently sought a report from the state government on the number of private and government buses in the state having closing doors as well as those that don’t. A Division Bench of Justices R Suresh Kumar and G Arul Murugan while hearing the suo motu case, said that the court wanted to have the details on the number of buses that already have closing door facilities, as well as those that are yet to get one.
In view of this, the home secretary has been directed to collect the statistics from the state transport commissioner, for both public and contract carriers. Noting the menace of footboard travel on buses, the bench added, “It may be an inevitable act and most of the time it would be a jolly ride by youngsters and students, but a lot of accidents have been reported on a daily basis, where people have even lost their lives.
Though several measures have been taken, such violations are reported daily.” In order to completely prohibit travel on footboard, some proactive measures can be taken, said the bench, and added, “The bus should have a closing door, either on both entry/exit points, or a single point.”