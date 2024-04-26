Balaji may influence TN govt in delaying prosecution: ED to Madras HC

CHENNAI: Opposing a petition filed by former minister V Senthil Balaji on Thursday to set aside an order of the Principal Sessions and Special Court for PMLA cases dismissing his plea for deferring the trial in the money-laundering case, the enforcement directorate told the Madras High Court that the former minister may influence the government in delaying the trial in the predicate offence – cash for jobs scam.

The submission was made on a counter-affidavit filed by deputy director of enforcement directorate, Karthik Dasari, before the division bench of Justice MS Ramesh and Justice Sunder Mohan. As per the amended provision – Section 44 of PMLA – money laundering is an independent offence which is governed by its provisions and it need not be interfered with the trial in the predicate offence, the agency said. It added the trial in cash-for-jobs scam may get delayed because Balaji can influence the government in prolonging the grant of sanction for prosecution.

The ED pointed out though the HC dismissed the ex-minister’s bail application, it had directed completion of the trial within three months in the money-laundering case. But Balaji has been filing petitions continuously to delay the proceedings.

The bench adjourned the hearing to June 21.

Meanwhile, S Alli, the Judge of Principal Sessions and Special Court for PMLA Cases, reserved the orders on the petition filed by Senthil Balaji, which initiated a fresh round of arguments from both sides. The judge extended the former minister’s judicial custody till April 30, 2024.