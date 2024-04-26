Congress, not Modi playing divisive politics: Raama Sreenivasan

MADURAI/SIVAGANGA: In the wake of Opposition parties flaying Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged ‘hate speech’ against Muslims, the BJP’s Madurai Lok Sabha candidate and the party’s state General Secretary Raama Sreenivasan said that the Congress is engaging in divisive politics and has to explain what it means by ‘redistribution of wealth’.

Addressing media persons in Madurai on Thursday, Sreenivasan said that the Land Ceiling Act and the Bhoodan movement led by Vinoba Bhave were accepted by all.

“The Congress has proposed to redistribute wealth, which reflects a ‘Maoist’ ideology. They say they will take people’s wealth and redistribute it to the minorities. What if the minorities are wealthy? Who will get their wealth?” he asked.

Further, he said that Modi never used the word ‘Muslim’ in his speech, but only said that the Congress would redistribute the wealth to infiltrators and those with more children.

“Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, during a National Development Council Meeting in 2006, had said that Muslims had first rights on national resources,” Sreenivasan said.



My phone being tapped, says Raja



How can the Opposition parties say that the prime minister delivered a hate speech when he spoke for just 90 seconds and never used the term ‘Muslim’? asked BJP leader H Raja. Speaking to media persons in Sivaganga, Raja claimed that his mobile phone was being tapped. “The investigation into the liquor scam will reach Chennai, and those involved will be jailed,” he added.