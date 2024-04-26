Five Tamil Nadu collectors grilled by ED for over 10 hours

CHENNAI: District collectors of Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Vellore, Karur, and Ariyalur appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in Chennai on Thursday after they were summoned afresh by the central agency to appear for inquiry related to a money laundering case linked to illegal sand mining in Tamil Nadu.

The collectors — Pradeep Kumar (Tiruchy), Deepak Jacob (Thanjavur), VR Subbulaxmi (Vellore), M Thangavel (Karur) and J Anne Mary Swarna (Ariyalur) — arrived at the ED office at 11am and were questioned for over 10 hours. The development comes after the Supreme Court reprimanded the collectors for failing to appear before the ED and directed them to personally appear before the agency on April 25.

The collectors were first summoned by the ED last year after it raided sand quarries at 34 locations in TN. The state government moved the Madras High Court against the ED summons and the court stayed them last November, calling it a fishing expedition by the ED. The ED challenged the HC order in the Supreme Court, arguing that non-cooperation would impede its investigation.