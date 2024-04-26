Four get life term for killing Tamil Nadu cop to smuggle booze

MAYILADUTHURAI: Four people were sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday for fatally running over a police head constable while smuggling liquor near Sirkazhi in 2012. The district and sessions court of Mayiladuthurai also awarded seven-year jail term to two others for impersonating the accused.

K Kalaiselvan (54) and K Karunakaran (52) of Meensurutti, and K Sankar (44) and V Ramamurthy (64) of Chokkalingapuram, all from Ariyalur district, were awarded life imprisonment after a 12-year-long trial in the case.

According to the prosecution, head constable M Ravichandran (40) of Mayiladuthurai tried to stop the smuggler’s car by blocking it with his bike when they were transporting liquor from Meensurutti and were passing via Koppiyam in erstwhile Nagapattinam district (present day Mayiladuthurai) on July 5, 2012. But the suspects ran over him and fled the spot. Ravichandran suffered injuries and died in a hospital in Chennai. Kalaiselvan was driving the car.

Four people later surrendered in a court in Kumbakonam. But instead of Kalaiselvan and Karunakaran, two others, J Selvam (32) and S Selvakumar (40) of Meensurutti, impersonated them and surrendered before the court.