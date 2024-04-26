Heatwave: CM Stalin tells local bodies to set up water kiosks across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: In a bid to combat the scorching heat and alleviate the water needs of citizens, Chief Minister MK Stalin has instructed local body officials to set up Thaneer Pandhal (water kiosks) throughout the state. Responding to his directive, local bodies have established 1,038 water kiosks across bus stands, markets, and roadside spots.

In a detailed statement, Stalin cautioned the public to remain vigilant, particularly after the India Meteorological Department’s warning of an impending heatwave in the northern interior region for the next five days. He further added a consultative meeting with officials was convened to address the matter.

Emphasising precautionary measures, he urged special care for vulnerable groups including children, elderly, pregnant women, and patients. He advised maintaining adequate hydration and dietary adjustments to include more liquid foods, fruit juices, and ORS. Additionally, he encouraged people to dress appropriately for summer and advised labourers working outdoors to take frequent breaks.