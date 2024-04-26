Heatwave: CM Stalin tells local bodies to set up water kiosks across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: In a bid to combat the scorching heat and alleviate the water needs of citizens, Chief Minister MK Stalin has instructed local body officials to set up Thaneer Pandhal (water kiosks) throughout the state. Responding to his directive, local bodies have established 1,038 water kiosks across bus stands, markets, and roadside spots.
In a detailed statement, Stalin cautioned the public to remain vigilant, particularly after the India Meteorological Department’s warning of an impending heatwave in the northern interior region for the next five days. He further added a consultative meeting with officials was convened to address the matter.
Emphasising precautionary measures, he urged special care for vulnerable groups including children, elderly, pregnant women, and patients. He advised maintaining adequate hydration and dietary adjustments to include more liquid foods, fruit juices, and ORS. Additionally, he encouraged people to dress appropriately for summer and advised labourers working outdoors to take frequent breaks.
The CM highlighted his government’s efforts in heatwave mitigation, with instructions issued to various departments including the TN Disaster Management Authority and district authorities to collaborate on preventive measures. Over 2,000 healthcare facilities are equipped with necessary medications to address heat-related illnesses.
Awareness initiatives such as pamphlet distribution and video screenings are under way statewide to educate the public about heatwave. In forest areas, measures to prevent wildfires and regulate trekkers are being enforced, with a focus on ensuring water availability for wildlife.
Regarding water provision, CM Stalin underscored the establishment of 1,038 water kiosks by local bodies. Plans are in place to set up 842 more kiosks in town panchayat areas.
Stalin urged citizens to heed to government advisories.